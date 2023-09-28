Previous
Something New Day 2 by bkbinthecity
As l mentioned in yesterday's post Edmonton's newest has a lot of water not only for non motorized boats but for the wildlife to enjoy.
I captured this fellow swimming through the water. I think it was a muskrat as beavers are usually a bit larger.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Diana ace
Beautiful captures, I love the top scene.
September 29th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great capture.
September 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely captures.
September 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a tranquil lake , and enjoyed by wildlife !
September 29th, 2023  
