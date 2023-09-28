Sign up
Previous
Photo 4410
Something New Day 2
As l mentioned in yesterday's post Edmonton's newest has a lot of water not only for non motorized boats but for the wildlife to enjoy.
I captured this fellow swimming through the water. I think it was a muskrat as beavers are usually a bit larger.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
park
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Beautiful captures, I love the top scene.
September 29th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Great capture.
September 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely captures.
September 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a tranquil lake , and enjoyed by wildlife !
September 29th, 2023
