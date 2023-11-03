Previous
Edmonton In Black and White by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White

So no chance for any pictures today as we ended up taking our Jeep in to the garage. Won't know anything until tomorrow. So here is an older picture l am using as a filler
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1218% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice fill-in! I hope it is nothing too serious with the Jeep.
November 4th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Great picture. Love the treatment.
November 4th, 2023  
