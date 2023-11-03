Sign up
Photo 4446
Edmonton In Black and White
So no chance for any pictures today as we ended up taking our Jeep in to the garage. Won't know anything until tomorrow. So here is an older picture l am using as a filler
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice fill-in! I hope it is nothing too serious with the Jeep.
November 4th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Great picture. Love the treatment.
November 4th, 2023
