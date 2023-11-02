Sign up
Photo 4445
Brand New Bakery
A friend of ours owns the Dutch Delicious Bakery. For the past few months he has been busy expanding. It is now a bakery and bistro. We went over to take a look at late this afternoon
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Tags
bakery
,
dutch
,
bistro
John Falconer
ace
Yum. Looks great.
November 3rd, 2023
