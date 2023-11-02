Previous
Brand New Bakery by bkbinthecity
Brand New Bakery

A friend of ours owns the Dutch Delicious Bakery. For the past few months he has been busy expanding. It is now a bakery and bistro. We went over to take a look at late this afternoon
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
John Falconer ace
Yum. Looks great.
November 3rd, 2023  
