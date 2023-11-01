Previous
The Snow Is Gone by bkbinthecity
The Snow Is Gone

A beautiful afternoon on the Promenade and as you can see the snow is gone and the sun was shining. A beautiful day.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rob Z ace
And a beautiful shot of it too..
November 2nd, 2023  
