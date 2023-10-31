Previous
Picture While Waiting by bkbinthecity
Picture While Waiting

Today was extremely busy both at the Apartment Building and else where. I took Melody's Mom to the hearing clinic for an appointment. While waiting this is what l saw in the waiting room. So l took this picture and decided to use it for today's post
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Diana ace
I like the outside scene.
November 1st, 2023  
