Previous
Photo 4443
Picture While Waiting
Today was extremely busy both at the Apartment Building and else where. I took Melody's Mom to the hearing clinic for an appointment. While waiting this is what l saw in the waiting room. So l took this picture and decided to use it for today's post
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
room
waiting
clinic
Diana
ace
I like the outside scene.
