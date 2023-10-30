Previous
Closed by bkbinthecity
On our way home we decided to stop and pick up a pizza to take home for supper. When we got there we discovered they are closed on Mondays. Before I got back in the car I decided to take a picture of their patio
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1216% complete

