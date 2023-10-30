Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4442
Closed
On our way home we decided to stop and pick up a pizza to take home for supper. When we got there we discovered they are closed on Mondays. Before I got back in the car I decided to take a picture of their patio
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4442
photos
342
followers
449
following
1216% complete
View this month »
4435
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
30th October 2023 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
restaurant
,
patio
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close