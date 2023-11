The Music Man

So we have our Jeep back. Thankfully nothing to serious. We took Melody's parents to see the newly renovated Dutch bakery. They have this old pump organ on display. Apparently it had been sitting in the back in storage and with more space the owner decided to bring it out. Melody's Dad took a look at it. It does work so maybe one day he will have the opportunity to play it. Melody also got in the photo