Previous
Photo 4448
Misty Morning
This morning on the way to church we came across some foggy patches. Some were really heavy. This one wasn't to bad. I found a spot to pull over to take a picture
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
11
2
365
Galaxy A54 5G
5th November 2023 9:24am
weather
,
landscape
,
foggy
eDorre
ace
Great fog and textures
November 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful foggy scene.
November 6th, 2023
