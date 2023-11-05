Previous
Misty Morning by bkbinthecity
Photo 4448

Misty Morning

This morning on the way to church we came across some foggy patches. Some were really heavy. This one wasn't to bad. I found a spot to pull over to take a picture
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1218% complete

Great fog and textures
November 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful foggy scene.
November 6th, 2023  
