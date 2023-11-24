Bob and Doug

Bob and Doug McKenzie were fictional brothers played Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas. The sketch was called The Great White North and it was on SCTV.

The 1980-81 season was taped here in Edmonton. Awhile back the city unveiled this statue of Bob and Doug. It is located in the ICE District. I snapped a picture of it yesterday when I was down there.

I decided to put it together with this other picture. That picture was taken when I went as a Chaperone on a Springbeak trip with some high school students to California.

We were on Sunset Boulevard when we came across a movie being filmed.

When l saw Dave Thomas l got his attention. When he found out l was from Edmonton he invited myself and the student who was with me on to the set and as you can see we got our picture taken with him before we continued on our way . By the way the student's name was Doug.

