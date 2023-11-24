Previous
Bob and Doug by bkbinthecity
Photo 4469

Bob and Doug

Bob and Doug McKenzie were fictional brothers played Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas. The sketch was called The Great White North and it was on SCTV.
The 1980-81 season was taped here in Edmonton. Awhile back the city unveiled this statue of Bob and Doug. It is located in the ICE District. I snapped a picture of it yesterday when I was down there.
I decided to put it together with this other picture. That picture was taken when I went as a Chaperone on a Springbeak trip with some high school students to California.
We were on Sunset Boulevard when we came across a movie being filmed.
When l saw Dave Thomas l got his attention. When he found out l was from Edmonton he invited myself and the student who was with me on to the set and as you can see we got our picture taken with him before we continued on our way . By the way the student's name was Doug.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice story.
(I’ve actually bee to Edmonton when our plane was diverted there because Moncton was snowed in!)
November 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great story! I didn’t know there was a statue of them in Edmonton. Fun fact - Rick Moranis went to elementary school with Geddy Lee of Rush, which is how Geddy came to sing on their on their song Take Off. So much Canadiana!
November 25th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Great story 😊.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise