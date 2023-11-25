Sign up
Photo 4470
All Quiet
Continuing with pictures from the ICE District. This skating rink is full of people on game night. I do like the strings of lights going across
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
ice
,
downtown
,
rink
,
edmonton
winghong_ho
Lovely view.
November 26th, 2023
