Previous
Crossing Over by bkbinthecity
Photo 4471

Crossing Over

This is the pedway from the Plaza to RogersPlace Arena. Like everything else in the ICE District it is well lit up
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, what a great way to cross the road.
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise