Photo 4471
Crossing Over
This is the pedway from the Plaza to RogersPlace Arena. Like everything else in the ICE District it is well lit up
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
lights
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours, what a great way to cross the road.
November 27th, 2023
