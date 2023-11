A few days ago l posted a picture on Whyte Avenue. In the distance was the Strathcona Public Building. I mentioned in my reply to some of your comments that l would go back and take a close up of the building. As well on the 23rd Jessica @princessicajessica posted a photo of the old post office building in Waterloo which looks so similar to this building which by the way for many years was home to the Southside Post Office in Edmonton. So Jessica and others this is for you all to enjoy