Jam Session by bkbinthecity
Photo 4474

Jam Session

So after being away from the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall we are back for the month of Dec. It was fun watching and listening to this group of young people just casually getting together to play
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1225% complete

