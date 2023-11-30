Previous
The Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4475

The Avenue

Here is a quick capture of Whyte Avenue that l took when l snapped a picture of the Strathcona Public Building
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
That avenue must look lovely at night when the lights on the trees are switched on.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise