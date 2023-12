In Memory

Today l attended a memorial service for my cousins husband who passed away. He spent his entire working life driving truck. A lot of the years were spent driving across Canada and the United States. Here are a few items representing who he was. One of his hobbies was building things out of gingerbread. His oldest daughter from his first marriage decided to build a gingerbread truck in his memory. He also loved working with wood and the bowl was one had made.