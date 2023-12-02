Sign up
Photo 4477
Tis The Season
Well it is December so it is time to start posting Christmas pictures. This an annual tradition. The Christmas Tree at West Edmonton Mall
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4477
photos
335
followers
445
following
1226% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
29th November 2023 5:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
christmas
KWind
ace
A pretty tree!!
December 3rd, 2023
