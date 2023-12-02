Previous
Tis The Season by bkbinthecity
Photo 4477

Tis The Season

Well it is December so it is time to start posting Christmas pictures. This an annual tradition. The Christmas Tree at West Edmonton Mall
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
A pretty tree!!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise