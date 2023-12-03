Previous
Another Tree by bkbinthecity
Photo 4478

Another Tree

Tonight we were at Chartwell Seniors Residence conducting a service. Going in l noticed the Christmas Tree on the balcony. So coming out l took a moment to take a picture
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
