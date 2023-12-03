Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4478
Another Tree
Tonight we were at Chartwell Seniors Residence conducting a service. Going in l noticed the Christmas Tree on the balcony. So coming out l took a moment to take a picture
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4478
photos
335
followers
444
following
1226% complete
View this month »
4471
4472
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd December 2023 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
night
,
christmas
,
lights
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close