Previous
More Artwork by bkbinthecity
Photo 4487

More Artwork

Here is another piece of the art found at City Hall during the winter festival
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I like your pov and composition.
December 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 13th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat pov and art
December 13th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Cute, they remind me of snow globes!
December 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise