More Artwork

Photo 4487
Here is another piece of the art found at City Hall during the winter festival
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
5
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4487
photos
333
followers
444
following
1229% complete
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th December 2023 9:12pm
Privacy
Public
festival
hall
city
artwork
edmonton
Rob Z
ace
I like your pov and composition.
December 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 13th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Neat pov and art
December 13th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Cute, they remind me of snow globes!
December 13th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
December 13th, 2023
