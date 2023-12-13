Previous
One Last Shot by bkbinthecity
Photo 4488

One Last Shot

This is my last shot from the Winter Festival downtown at City Hall
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1229% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
A lovely scene with all of those lights..
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and lights.
December 14th, 2023  
