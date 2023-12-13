Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4488
One Last Shot
This is my last shot from the Winter Festival downtown at City Hall
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4488
photos
333
followers
444
following
1229% complete
View this month »
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th December 2023 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
downtown
,
edmonton
Rob Z
ace
A lovely scene with all of those lights..
December 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and lights.
December 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close