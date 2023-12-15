Previous
Christmas Gathering
Christmas Gathering

Tonight was such a fun time. Our Pastors opened their home for a Christmas gathering. Everyone was asked to bring something for the meal. It was a true Christmas feast.
Here are a few pics taken at dinnertime.
Our contribution was a Dutch Stollen
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Issi Bannerman
That looks like a wonderful evening and indeed a great feast.
December 16th, 2023  
Diana
A beautiful collage of what must have been a real fun evening.
December 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer
How wonderful
December 16th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner
How lovely. Bring and share is always an interesting way to eat and enjoy.
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful scenes of Happy times !
December 16th, 2023  
