Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4490
Christmas Gathering
Tonight was such a fun time. Our Pastors opened their home for a Christmas gathering. Everyone was asked to bring something for the meal. It was a true Christmas feast.
Here are a few pics taken at dinnertime.
Our contribution was a Dutch Stollen
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4490
photos
332
followers
444
following
1230% complete
View this month »
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
dinner
,
friends
,
gathering
Issi Bannerman
ace
That looks like a wonderful evening and indeed a great feast.
December 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
A beautiful collage of what must have been a real fun evening.
December 16th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
How wonderful
December 16th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
How lovely. Bring and share is always an interesting way to eat and enjoy.
December 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scenes of Happy times !
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close