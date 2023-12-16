Previous
Strolling Along Candy Cane Lane...The Nativity
Strolling Along Candy Cane Lane...The Nativity

Candy Came Lane has been a Christmas Tradition here in Edmonton for over 50 years. Starting today l am inviting you to join me as we take a stroll down Candy Cane Lane
16th December 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, lovely lighting too.
December 17th, 2023  
