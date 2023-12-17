Previous
Candy Cane Lane.....The Grinch Who Stole Christmas by bkbinthecity
Photo 4492

Candy Cane Lane.....The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Our next stop on our stroll along Candy Cane Lane gives us a glimpse into a Christmas classic from Dr. Suess.

Every Who down In Whoville, the tall and the small was singing without any presents at all.
He hadn't stopped Christmas from coming. It came somehow or other. It came just the same
