Photo 4492
Candy Cane Lane.....The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
Our next stop on our stroll along Candy Cane Lane gives us a glimpse into a Christmas classic from Dr. Suess.
Every Who down In Whoville, the tall and the small was singing without any presents at all.
He hadn't stopped Christmas from coming. It came somehow or other. It came just the same
17th December 2023
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
