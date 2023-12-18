Previous
Candy Cane Lane...Hark The Herald Angel's Sing by bkbinthecity
Photo 4493

Candy Cane Lane...Hark The Herald Angel's Sing

Continuing on our stroll we came across this small group of angels
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1230% complete

