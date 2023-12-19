Previous
Candy Cane Lane.....A Whole Lot Of Fun Going On by bkbinthecity
Photo 4494

Candy Cane Lane.....A Whole Lot Of Fun Going On

This scene was far to much fun to not take a picture
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I love this one!
December 20th, 2023  
John ace
Very cheery and fun!
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise