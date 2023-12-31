Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4506
Year In Review Sept-Dec.
The last group of photos from this year. Top left going clockwise
1. A look at Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.
2. A couple of hot air balloons which this year were a rare sight.
3. The Pedway leading in Roger's Place arena downtown.
4. The Christmas Tree in West Edmonton Mall.
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4506
photos
328
followers
443
following
1234% complete
View this month »
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
collage
,
year
,
review
Diana
ace
A beautiful collage Brian. Happy New Year to you and Melody.
January 1st, 2024
Jessica Eby
Lovely! Happy New Year to you and Melody, and Best Wishes for 2024!
January 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close