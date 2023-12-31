Previous
Year In Review Sept-Dec. by bkbinthecity
Photo 4506

Year In Review Sept-Dec.

The last group of photos from this year. Top left going clockwise

1. A look at Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona.

2. A couple of hot air balloons which this year were a rare sight.

3. The Pedway leading in Roger's Place arena downtown.

4. The Christmas Tree in West Edmonton Mall.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful collage Brian. Happy New Year to you and Melody.
January 1st, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Lovely! Happy New Year to you and Melody, and Best Wishes for 2024!
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise