Year In Review May - Aug. by bkbinthecity
Photo 4505

Year In Review May - Aug.

Here is my second set of pictures from this past year. Starting top left and going clockwise.

1. My Mom passed away this year. These pictures were included in her memorial service on May 10.

2. A new mural l discovered this year. It depicts the Grand Trunk Railway Bridge located in northeast Edmonton.

3. This collage l put together in honour of ou 40th wedding anniversary that we celebrated on July 9th.

4. In August l did a series Edmonton in Black and White. This shot was taken in the Oliver Neighborhood just west of downtown Edmonton.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1234% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely summary.
December 31st, 2023  
