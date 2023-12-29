Previous
Year In Review Jan. - Apr. by bkbinthecity
Year In Review Jan. - Apr.

With 2023 coming to a close it is time for my annual year in review where l choose 12 of my pictures from the past year and feature them.
Starting with the top left and going clockwise

1. January l featured things that Canada is known for. Here were a couple of pictures of the Canadian Rockies.

2. City Centre Mall in downtown Edmonton

3. I managed to capture this beautiful rabbit in our parking lot.

4. A look at the Walterdale Bridge at night.
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1233% complete

View this month »

Suzanne ace
Really effective collage
December 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool collage
December 30th, 2023  
