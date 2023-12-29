Sign up
Previous
Photo 4504
Year In Review Jan. - Apr.
With 2023 coming to a close it is time for my annual year in review where l choose 12 of my pictures from the past year and feature them.
Starting with the top left and going clockwise
1. January l featured things that Canada is known for. Here were a couple of pictures of the Canadian Rockies.
2. City Centre Mall in downtown Edmonton
3. I managed to capture this beautiful rabbit in our parking lot.
4. A look at the Walterdale Bridge at night.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Suzanne
ace
Really effective collage
December 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cool collage
December 30th, 2023
