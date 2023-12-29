Year In Review Jan. - Apr.

With 2023 coming to a close it is time for my annual year in review where l choose 12 of my pictures from the past year and feature them.

Starting with the top left and going clockwise



1. January l featured things that Canada is known for. Here were a couple of pictures of the Canadian Rockies.



2. City Centre Mall in downtown Edmonton



3. I managed to capture this beautiful rabbit in our parking lot.



4. A look at the Walterdale Bridge at night.