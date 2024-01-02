Previous
Winter In Alberta by bkbinthecity
Winter In Alberta

Yes folks this is what are winter looks like this January. This is a first for me and l have lived my whole life here
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful long shadows!
January 3rd, 2024  
moni kozi
What a lovely perspective. Not the winter sight I'd expect over there :D
January 3rd, 2024  
