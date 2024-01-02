Sign up
Previous
Photo 4508
Winter In Alberta
Yes folks this is what are winter looks like this January. This is a first for me and l have lived my whole life here
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
winter
,
season
,
alberta
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful long shadows!
January 3rd, 2024
moni kozi
What a lovely perspective. Not the winter sight I'd expect over there :D
January 3rd, 2024
