Photo 4513
Celebration
Both myself and my brother are Dallas Cowboy fans and even Mark's dog Lucy got into celebrating as the Cowboys are this years NFC East Champions.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
portrait
