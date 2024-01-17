Previous
Quiet Moment by bkbinthecity
Photo 4523

Quiet Moment

The past 2 weeks have been quite busy so we stopped by Starbucks tonight for a hot drink. I was quite pleased to see that it was very quiet as it gave a nice few peaceful moments
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1239% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice setting
January 18th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Glad for a bit of peace
January 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
I too prefer going somewhere nice and quite, lovely shot.
January 18th, 2024  
