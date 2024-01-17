Sign up
Photo 4523
Quiet Moment
The past 2 weeks have been quite busy so we stopped by Starbucks tonight for a hot drink. I was quite pleased to see that it was very quiet as it gave a nice few peaceful moments
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
starbucks
hot
drink
Dawn
ace
A nice setting
January 18th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Glad for a bit of peace
January 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
I too prefer going somewhere nice and quite, lovely shot.
January 18th, 2024
