All Quiet

After leaving the courthouse l decided to go for a stroll. I walked past City Hall. It is a quiet for a couple of reasons. First our January weather went from extreme cold to well above seasonal weather. As a result you can see the skating rink melting.

Secondly last week there was an incident inside City Hall involving a man firing a gun and tossing a Molotov Cocktail.

The man was caught and taken into police custody.

As a result of this the city has hired a security expert to analyze the security at City Hall to see what if any changes need to be made. So for now City Hall is closed to the public