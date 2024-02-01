Previous
All Quiet by bkbinthecity
All Quiet

After leaving the courthouse l decided to go for a stroll. I walked past City Hall. It is a quiet for a couple of reasons. First our January weather went from extreme cold to well above seasonal weather. As a result you can see the skating rink melting.
Secondly last week there was an incident inside City Hall involving a man firing a gun and tossing a Molotov Cocktail.
The man was caught and taken into police custody.
As a result of this the city has hired a security expert to analyze the security at City Hall to see what if any changes need to be made. So for now City Hall is closed to the public
Heather ace
That's a shame about the ice rink! And yes, big news about Edmonton City Hall. Sigh! I like your shot, though, Brian- interesting to see all the different shapes of the nearby buildings and lovely with the blue sky backdrop! Fav
February 1st, 2024  
