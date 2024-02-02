Previous
All Quiet 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4539

All Quiet 2

Across from City Hall is Sir Winston Churchill Square. As you can see it was all Quiet but it does provide another glimpse of downtown Edmonton. The building in the middle is the Stanley Milner Library
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1243% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
"All is Quiet" is good to hear!
February 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure is very quite, a lovely library you have there.
February 3rd, 2024  
