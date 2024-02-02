Sign up
Previous
Photo 4539
All Quiet 2
Across from City Hall is Sir Winston Churchill Square. As you can see it was all Quiet but it does provide another glimpse of downtown Edmonton. The building in the middle is the Stanley Milner Library
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
downtown
cityscape
edmonton
Rob Z
ace
"All is Quiet" is good to hear!
February 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure is very quite, a lovely library you have there.
February 3rd, 2024
