Previous
Photo 4541
Canada Place
Just down the street from the LRT Station in yesterday's post sits Canada Place..this building houses the offices for the Federal Government. It is a great design and makes for some great pictures
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
30th January 2024 9:30am
architecture
,
building
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful building
February 5th, 2024
