Canada Place by bkbinthecity
Photo 4541

Canada Place

Just down the street from the LRT Station in yesterday's post sits Canada Place..this building houses the offices for the Federal Government. It is a great design and makes for some great pictures
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1244% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful building
February 5th, 2024  
