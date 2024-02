Visiting Family

Last August my niece Renee and her husband Lucas moved to Holland. He is attending school in Rotterdam for two years. Lucas is originally from Holland and Renee has found a job and has been learning the language.

My sister Sharon is over there for a visit and she sent us this picture. She didn't say where they certainly were when it was taken. She did say it was her and Lucas enjoying fresh Stroop Waffles.

She will be back at the end of this week