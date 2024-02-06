Previous
Dare To Be Different by bkbinthecity
Photo 4544

Dare To Be Different

On my way home from running errands I made a quick stop in front of one of our local art galleries to get my picture for today
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Wow! That is a cool shot
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise