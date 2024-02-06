Sign up
Photo 4544
Dare To Be Different
On my way home from running errands I made a quick stop in front of one of our local art galleries to get my picture for today
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre
ace
Wow! That is a cool shot
February 7th, 2024
