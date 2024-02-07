Previous
Winter Walk Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4545

Winter Walk Day

The first Wednesday in Canada is Winter Walk Day. People are encouraged to go for a short walk about 30 minutes or so.
Here in Edmonton Old Strathcona provides a great place to walk. The temperature even co-operatedas it was rather mild out today.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, I would love to go for a walk there.
February 8th, 2024  
eDorre ace
so pretty. What a neat tradition
February 8th, 2024  
