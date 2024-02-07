Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4545
Winter Walk Day
The first Wednesday in Canada is Winter Walk Day. People are encouraged to go for a short walk about 30 minutes or so.
Here in Edmonton Old Strathcona provides a great place to walk. The temperature even co-operatedas it was rather mild out today.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4545
photos
330
followers
444
following
1245% complete
View this month »
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
4543
4544
4545
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
walk
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, I would love to go for a walk there.
February 8th, 2024
eDorre
ace
so pretty. What a neat tradition
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close