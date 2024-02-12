Previous
More Lights by bkbinthecity
Photo 4552

More Lights

Another shot taken yesterday on our way home. We came across the colored lights so l stopped to take a picture
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice view.
February 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous night shot and gorgeous colours.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise