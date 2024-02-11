Sign up
Previous
Photo 4551
Winter Skyline
The other day l posted a picture in the park where the skyline was behind the trees. I decided to post this picture with a clear view of downtown
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
5
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4551
photos
329
followers
464
following
1246% complete
View this month »
4544
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th February 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
city
,
skyline
,
edmonton
Corinne C
ace
A great view from the distance
February 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great view.
February 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
S
February 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great view of the distant city on a winters day!
February 12th, 2024
Bill
Nice capture of a nice looking city.
February 12th, 2024
