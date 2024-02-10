Sign up
Previous
Photo 4550
Waiting For The Band
It will be awhile before a band is playing in this bandstand but it will be worth the wait l am sure
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th February 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
park
,
architecture
,
bandstand
Rick
ace
Beautiful winter scene.
February 11th, 2024
Bill
Looks like it will be a while before the band plays.
February 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot although I think it will be a while before any band has an audience. Cold, cold!!
February 11th, 2024
