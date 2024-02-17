Sign up
Photo 4557
All Quiet
Back to my pictures from West Edmonton Mall. He is a look at the ice rink. At the moment it was open for public skating and since it was during the afternoon it was very quiet
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
ice
,
mall
,
rink
,
indoors
moni kozi
Whoa! Huge! Our skating rink is half that size (if that much), outdoors and open about 1 month in the winter.
February 18th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Nice shot! I like the two girls at the left, and the little guy with the pusher thing (I don't know what they're properly called!); I've never seen one shaped like a seal before!
February 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
A lovely shot and scene, great light and shadows too.
February 18th, 2024
