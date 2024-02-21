Previous
Misty Morning by bkbinthecity
Misty Morning

I was out early this morning and I noticed the fog in this field. So I decided to capture it for my picture today
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful layers.
February 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice.
February 22nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Lovely foggy scene
February 22nd, 2024  
