Previous
Photo 4561
Misty Morning
I was out early this morning and I noticed the fog in this field. So I decided to capture it for my picture today
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4561
photos
329
followers
479
following
1249% complete
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
21st February 2024 10:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
weather
,
fog
,
misty
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful layers.
February 22nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice.
February 22nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Lovely foggy scene
February 22nd, 2024
