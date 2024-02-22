Sign up
Abstract Snow Sculptures
This past weekend was the annual Silver Skate Winter Festival. It always features a variety of snow sculptures.
Today l went down to the park to check out some of the remnants
22nd February 2024
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
snow
abstract
sculptures
eDorre
ace
Cool collage
February 23rd, 2024
