Photo 4563
In The Woods
Here is another snow sculpture from the winter festival. Unlike yesterday's abstract sculptures you can definitely see what the person had in mind with this one
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
2
365
Galaxy A54 5G
22nd February 2024 2:47pm
Public
snow
trees
wolf
sculpture
