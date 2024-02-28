Previous
A Great Combination by bkbinthecity
A Great Combination

Today while at West Edmonton Mall l stopped in at Starbucks. Here they are located within Chapters Bookstore. A good book and a nice drink make a great combination
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
