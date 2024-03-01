Previous
Under Construction by bkbinthecity
Photo 4570

Under Construction

Currently the City of Edmonton is expanding its LRT system. It is has plans for the train to run from downtown to West Edmonton Mall. Along the road by the Mall the track will be elevated and will run above ground
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1252% complete

Photo Details

