Photo 4571
Winter Driving
I took my Mother-in-law to get groceries today. By the time l was heading home the weather had become quite miserable out. Needless to say I was happy when l arrived home
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
winter
,
weather
Diana
ace
This miserable weather gave you a fabulous photo op, good that you had to stop at the traffic lights Brian ;-)
March 3rd, 2024
