Winter Driving by bkbinthecity
Winter Driving

I took my Mother-in-law to get groceries today. By the time l was heading home the weather had become quite miserable out. Needless to say I was happy when l arrived home
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

This miserable weather gave you a fabulous photo op, good that you had to stop at the traffic lights Brian ;-)
March 3rd, 2024  
