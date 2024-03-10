Previous
Beyond The Trees by bkbinthecity
Beyond The Trees

Another shot from Kinsmen Park. This one gives us a glimpse of a portion of the High Level Bridge just past the trees
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Brian, with the sun breaking through the trees and creating light and shadows on the snow! Fav
March 11th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely snowy scene. I like looking through the trees to the bridge.
March 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh… so beautiful! Love it
March 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the bridge is beautiful
March 11th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
Will your snow ever melt away?
March 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2024  
