Photo 4579
Beyond The Trees
Another shot from Kinsmen Park. This one gives us a glimpse of a portion of the High Level Bridge just past the trees
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bridge
trees
park
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Brian, with the sun breaking through the trees and creating light and shadows on the snow! Fav
March 11th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely snowy scene. I like looking through the trees to the bridge.
March 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh… so beautiful! Love it
March 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the bridge is beautiful
March 11th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
Will your snow ever melt away?
March 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2024
