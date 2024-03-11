Previous
All Alone by bkbinthecity
All Alone

It is getting close to the middle of March and we still have a lot of snow but l spotted this lone Canadian Goose crossing Over a snow covered Lake Beaumarishere in Edmonton
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Suzanne ace
Excellent
March 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it sure looks cold out there.
March 12th, 2024  
