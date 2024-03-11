Sign up
Previous
Photo 4580
All Alone
It is getting close to the middle of March and we still have a lot of snow but l spotted this lone Canadian Goose crossing Over a snow covered Lake Beaumarishere in Edmonton
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4580
photos
330
followers
501
following
1254% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
goose
,
canadian
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
March 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it sure looks cold out there.
March 12th, 2024
