Previous
Photo 4578
Past The Trees
From the southside you get a glimpse of the Alberta Legislative Building or at least the dome
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
8th March 2024 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
government
,
architecture
,
building
,
legislative
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks lovely, soon when the leaves are back it will probably not be noticed.
March 10th, 2024
