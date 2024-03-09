Previous
Past The Trees by bkbinthecity
From the southside you get a glimpse of the Alberta Legislative Building or at least the dome
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks lovely, soon when the leaves are back it will probably not be noticed.
March 10th, 2024  
