Playing For Dear Lady by bkbinthecity
Playing For Dear Lady

Today we attended a funeral of a long time family friend. Music was a big part of her life and so a small band was put together in her honour to provide special music
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Kim Capson ace
I'm sorry for your loss. This is a really nice way to honour her.
March 27th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Such a special tribute and good shot
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
a wonderful tribute beautifully captured.
March 27th, 2024  
