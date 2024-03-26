Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4595
Playing For Dear Lady
Today we attended a funeral of a long time family friend. Music was a big part of her life and so a small band was put together in her honour to provide special music
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4595
photos
330
followers
519
following
1258% complete
View this month »
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
26th March 2024 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
music
,
funeral
Kim Capson
ace
I'm sorry for your loss. This is a really nice way to honour her.
March 27th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Such a special tribute and good shot
March 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
a wonderful tribute beautifully captured.
March 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close